First Lutheran Church will continue its 25-year tradition of celebrating its Scandinavian heritage with the annual Scandinavian Dinner on Friday, Nov. 6, but this year’s meal will be a take-out only event. Meals will be picked up curbside from 4 to 7 p.m. at the church.
The popular in-person dinner, by necessity, has been replaced with a trimmed menu for take-out and call-ahead purchase of the meals. The annual bake sale fundraiser associated with the dinner also will continue with a pre-buy option that can be picked up curbside along with the take-out meals.
This year’s menu will be not include love-it or hate-it Norwegian mainstay — lutefisk. Church officials noted the preparation and packaging of the traditional fish does not lend itself well to take-out. But most everything else will be served in the take-out containers, including Swedish meatballs, rutabaga/carrots, red potatoes, relish, lefse, rice pudding with lingonberries, rye bread and a serving of krumkake, a unique and delicious Scandinavian dessert. The cost of each meal is $15; tickets are available in advance only.
While the fellowship of the dinner will be missed this year, the community still will be nourished with delicious food. The important outreach for First Lutheran not only keeps the church’s ethnic traditions alive but supports organizations in the community and beyond.
Over its 25-year history, the event has raised about $95,000, half remaining in Sawyer County with organizations such as Habitat for Humanity, the Salvation Army, Regional Hospice, the Senior Resource Center and outreach for the church. The other half goes to projects around the country and world for supporting efforts such as disaster relief, food security and children’s programs. The need to provide gifts to these organizations was a driving factor in holding the event this year.
The committee that organizes the event has been working on the logistics of delivering the meals and bakery items safely during a pandemic. Advance purchases will be limited to 175 meals and a limited selection of bake sale items will be available for advance purchase.
Meals and bake sale purchases will be picked up curbside from 4 to 7 p.m. Bake sale items will be available in-person starting at 3:30 on the day of the event, with limits on the number of people allowed inside and masks required.
Meal tickets and bakery items can be purchased by calling First Lutheran Church at (715) 634-2141) during regular business hours, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. (8:30 a.m. to noon on Fridays) until Tuesday, Nov. 3.
