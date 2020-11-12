The Nordic Kids calendar of lessons and events for the 2021 season has been announced. All lessons will be held at the OO Trailhead on Sundays from 1 to 2:30 p.m. and from 1 to 2 p.m. for ages 3-5. Watch your email or check the Facebook posts for weather cancellations. The calendar is subject to change.
In January, lessons will be held Jan. 10, 17, 24 and 31. February lessons are scheduled for Feb. 7, 14 and 21.
Special events include:
• Family Glow Ski, Friday, Jan. 22, 6 p.m. at the Hwy. OO trail. This is a family event under the lights on the OO loops. Glow necklaces will be provided; all children must have an adult to ski with.
• Dress-up Day, Sunday, Jan. 24. Ski as a butterfly, superhero, dog, whatever you can dream up!
• Family Glow Ski, Friday, Feb. 5, 6 p.m., Hwy. OO
• Family Glow Ski, Friday, Feb. 19, 6 p.m., Hwy. OO
• Junior Birkie and Barnebirkie, Thursday, Feb. 25. Here is a race for all Hayward Nordic Kids. Don’t miss out on the Birkie celebrations. For more information visit www.birkie.com.
• HNK Race, the end of the season celebration, March 7. Race in waves by age group.
For more information, contact haywardnordickids@gmail.com or visit www.haywardnordickids.com.
