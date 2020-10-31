It’s again that time of year for the annual Christmas 4 Kidz toy drive to kick off in Sawyer County.
This is the 45th year for the toy drive. It was originally called Women of the Moose (Moose Lodge) Toys for Tots, but in 2009 the name was changed when the lodge closed.
Toy drive founder/organizer Nancy Begley said her motivation over the decades has always been to ensure no child “going without” and to promote “the meaning of the Christmas season.”
Christmas 4 Kidz collection boxes are placed at the following sites: Price Rite, Marketplace Foods, Hayward Veteran Center, Lake Kids, Outdoor Ventures, L & M Supply, Salvation Army, The Steakhouse, Walgreens, Hayward Intermediate School, Hayward Wesleyan Church, the Northern Lakes Cooperative Pharmacy and Dollar General stores in Hayward and Stone Lake.
Recommended donations include art supplies, Legos, craft items, books for young children and diapers and wipes.
Begley said there always seems to be a shortage of toys for young boys, ages 8-10. She suggests such items as basketballs and footballs.
Monetary donations can be sent and made payable to Christmas 4 Kidz, P.O. Box 13076 Hayward, 54843.
Family registration
Registration is also in progress for families with children from birth to 12 years who want to receive a toy.
To register, call either (715) 634-4251 or (715) 634-4856. There is no-online registration. Registration must be completed by Dec. 10.
Distribution
The distribution of the toys will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 14-15, at the Hayward Veteran Center.
An ID is requested.
During pickup, it’s also requested that parents and kids wear a face mask and follow social distancing.
