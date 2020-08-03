Monday morning, Aug. 3, the Sawyer County Health Department is reporting 41 positive COVID-19 cases, an increase of 15 in a week’s time.
The number of new cases in less than week’s time is double the rate of new positives from the week before, when seven new cases were reported between July 23-28.
Of the 15 new positives, four were reported Monday morning.
The other 11 positives were reported as follows:
– Two on Saturday, Aug. 1
– Three on Friday, July 31
– One on Thursday, July 30
– Five on Wednesday, July 29
