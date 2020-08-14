Friday morning, Aug. 14, the Sawyer County Health Department is reporting 97 COVID-19 positives for the county, or 12 more cases than reported just two days before on Wednesday, Aug. 12 when 85 positives were recorded.
The county appears to be on track for another week of exponential growth of COVID-19 positive cases, nearly doubling or tripling the number of new positive cases from the week before.
Tuesday night, Aug. 11, Sawyer County Public Health Officer Julia Lyons told a Sawyer County Health and Human Services Committee that the numbers began creeping up in the county around July 4 when people in the community began relaxing their vigilance to maintain social distancing and gathering in groups.
Lyons told the committee that she hopes the numbers will “level out” in a few weeks.
Of the 97 reported positives, 40 have recovered and only three have been hospitalized.
There have also been 2,877 persons/cases who have tested negative. Some have tested more than once but are only counted as one person/case for reporting.
The Sawyer County Record will update this story in next week’s newspaper.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.