July 28, 1954 — December 23, 2020
Fred Joseph Nelson, 66, of Hayward passed away Dec. 23, 2020, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth, due to complications from COVID-19.
He was born on July 28, 1954, in Dane County, Wisconsin, the son of Gene and Marion (Seldal) Nelson. He was united in marriage to Amy Lynn Knotek on April 30, 1977 in Aurora, Illinois.
Fred spent his first eight years in Oregon, Wisconsin, before moving with his family to Hayward. He and his brothers helped his parents operate the Golden Rule Resort on Lake Placid. In his earlier years, Fred enjoyed snowmobiling and fishing. He knew how to have a good time, and as a bartender at the resort, he made sure others had a good time also. He founded Nelson Lumber in 1981 with his brother Garry. They sold in 2007 to their employees, and he retired in 2010 while remaining a director and trustee. Fred loved to fish and could often be found hunting for muskies on Round Lake and the Chippewa Flowage. His search for the big one often took him across the border into Canada. He was an excellent cook and had many delicious recipes. Fred loved his “girls,” his little dogs, Lily and Luci. Most of all, Fred loved his family. He was a wonderful husband and father who was extremely proud of his children.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Amy Nelson of Hayward; his children, Adam (Penny) Nelson of Maple Grove, Minnesota, and Erika (fiancé Dustin Tervelt) Nelson of Phoenix, Arizona; his grandchildren, Lincoln and Carter Nelson, Chase Schossow and Deacon Tervelt; his father, Gene (significant other Joyce Zaspel) Nelson of Hayward; his mother-in-law, Lanny Knotek of Hayward; his brothers, Garry (Janice) Nelson of Sarasota, Florida, and Larry (Diane) Nelson of Hayward; and several nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Fred was preceded in death by his mother, Marion Nelson; and his father-in-law, Gus Knotek.
Respecting Fred’s wishes and due to COVID-19, all services and interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Muskies Inc., P.O. Box 609, Hayward, WI 54843 or Hayward Foundation for Educational Enrichment, P.O. Box 701, Hayward, WI 54843.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
