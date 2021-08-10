Four men from southern Wisconsin were injured when lightning struck nearby as they were playing on the Big Fish Golf Course off Hwy. B in the town of Hayward shortly before noon Tuesday, Aug. 10.
Sawyer County Chief Deputy Sheriff Joe Sajdera reported that at 11:26 a.m. Tuesday, the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Communications Center received a 911 call reporting multiple people being struck by lightning at the Big Fish Golf Course. They were reported to be on the fifth hole.
Sawyer County deputies, Sawyer County EMS, Wisconsin State Patrol, LCO police, LCO tribal wardens Town of Hayward police and the Hayward Fire Department responded to the call.
Responding units assisted four male golfers suffering from injuries received from a nearby lightning strike on the golf course, Sajdera said. The four were found alert, conscious and were transported by ambulances to a local hospital.
Their condition is unknown at this time. Information indicates the four individuals are family members visiting the area from southern Wisconsin, Sajdera said.
