Four persons were elected to the Lac Courte Oreilles Tribal Governing Board in the Saturday June 17 general election, including two incumbents.

The four top vote recipients were: Kelly Nayquonabe, 544; Bill Trepanier, 488; Gary “Little Guy” Clause (incumbent), 462; and Michelle Beaudin (incumbent), 395.

  

