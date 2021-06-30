Hayward Hurricanes sophomore pitcher Riley Sprenger and senior catcher Soile Doyle were named to the Heart O’ North All-Conference softball first team for 2021.

Senior first baseman Kennedy Sprenger was chosen to the second team and senior outfielder Brea Lundsten earned honorable mention.

The Hurricanes had an outstanding season, finishing with a 16-7 overall record and ending at 11-5 in the conference, third in the Heart O’ North.

Riley Sprenger compiled an 11-6 won-lost record on the mound, giving up 90 hits in 102 innings while striking out 122 batters and walking 31.

Riley Sprenger also led the team in batting with 39 hits, including 12 doubles, five triples and two home runs. Soile Doyle had 29 hits, including four doubles, three triples and two home runs. Kennedy Sprenger was third in hits with 28, including 12 doubles and one triple.

