Former Hayward Hurricanes hockey stand-out and 2021 Hayward High School graduate Gibson Walsh passed away at 12:05 a.m. Friday, Oct. 15, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.
Walsh, a freshman at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, sustained severe traumatic head injuries in a fall from a balcony in student housing at the university on Oct. 9. He was transported to Gundersen Health System for treatment.
Gibson led the Hurricanes hockey team in points scored during the 2020-21 season with seven goals and 20 assists.
He graduated with honors as part of the HHS Class of 2021.
A Go Fund Me website has been set up by Samantha Phillips to help Walsh’s family with expenses, including his father Tyler, mother Deb and brother Keegan
