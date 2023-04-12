A family fishing expo will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday April 15 at Hayward Wesleyan Church.
The event will include kids’ activities, fishing games, exhibits, art projects and food.
...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt is expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Wisconsin, including the following areas, Price, Ashland, Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, Iron, Sawyer and Washburn Counties. * WHEN...Until 1230 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding and ponding of water in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Overflowing poor drainage areas. River or stream flows are elevated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1246 PM CDT, Spring snow melt has begun and will continue with above normal temperatures this week. A near record amount of water stored in the snowpack will be released. This will cause rapid snowmelt runoff and lead to ponding of water and quick rises on streams and rivers. Minor flooding is expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - If you live in an area that has previously experienced spring flooding impacts, expect to experience those problems again this year. - Flood safety information can be found at www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and to the National Weather Service in Duluth when you can do so safely. Flooding can be reported to the National Weather Service at 1-800-685-8612. &&
A question for Sawyer County Record readers on their response to former President Donald Trump and 2024 Republican contender for another term of the presidency being indicted on 34 felony charges recently in a Manhattan, New York court.
