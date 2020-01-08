Winners of the men’s and women’s 6K event in the second annual North End Snowshoe Classic races held Saturday, Jan. 4, south of Cable both were competing for the first time in snowshoe competition.
Fifteen-year-old Ethan Michek of Phillips was the first to cross the finish line at 33.13.8. Finishing just behind Michek was the eighth-grader’s future cross-country and track coach, Erik Olson, who clocked in at 33:28.5. Lucas Anderson finished third at 34:48.5.
“It was pretty fun,” Michek said. “I liked it. This was actually my first real snowshoe race I’ve ever done.”
Michek’s mother said her son just received the snowshoes as a Christmas present. Olson said he hasn’t yet had the opportunity to coach Michek for running sports, but looks forward to being his coach next fall.
Likewise, the women’s winner, Stephanie Erickson, 40, of Sarona, was competing in her first snowshoe event. She captured the 6K titled in 40:40.2, followed by Kristin Miller at 41:09.4 and Backman Mackenzie in third place at 43:42.6.
“It was excellent,” Erickson said. “It was beautiful out there — great conditions and perfect temperature, perfect snow.” And, like Michek, she added, “My first snowshoe race.”
Erickson said she is a road and trail runner who does a little skiing.
In the 12K race Jeffrey Quednow won the men’s division with 1:02:43.8. He was followed by Mark Brose in second with 1:06:29.2 and Scott Pederson in third at 1:12:32.1
In the women’s 12K, Grace Hogan won with a time of 1:20:48.2, followed by Signe Buerger in second at 1:27:37.7 and Nicok Finstad in third at 1:29:57.1.
Age group winners were:
Men’s 6K: Michek, ages 10-19; Dan Deroma, ages 30-39; Erik Olson, ages 40-49; Steve Thon, ages 60-69; and Ed Wallen, ages 70-79.
Women’s 6K: Mackenzie, ages 30-39; Erickson, ages 40-49; Miller, ages 50-59; Lori Dunaway, ages 60-69; and Ann Amundson, ages 70-79.
Men’s 12K: Jeffrey Quednow, 20-29; Jim Trost, 30-39; Ben Welnak, 40-49; Mark Browse, for 50-59; Jim McDonell, 60-69; and John Wilke, 70-79.
Women’s 12K: Signe Buerger, 10-19; Grace Hogan, 30-39; Nicok Finstad, 40-49; Dawn Richter, 50-59; and Pam Ogden, 60-69.
Race organizer Shell Wilson said 57 participated in this year’s event, several more than last year’s inaugural event. Many of the competitors were from the Twin Cities and Eau Claire areas, but a few came from as far away as Michigan.
“We heard the snow was hard and fast,” Wilson said. “People seemed pleased.”
Along with the 57 competitors, 20 volunteers helped out.
The next events scheduled by the North End Ski Club are a classic cross-country ski race on Feb. 9, considered a warmup for the annual Birkie, and a trail run on May 30.
