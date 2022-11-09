Approximately 30 emergency responders representing fire departments, law enforcement, emergency medical services (EMS), and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources from Sawyer, Bayfield and Rusk counties participated in trail search and rescue training Oct. 28-29 in the Hayward area.

In a Friday night class at First Lutheran Church, Rick Slatten from St. Louis County Minnesota talked about mapping, land navigation, U.S. National Grid (USNG) markers and back-country rescue dynamics.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

