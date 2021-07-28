The 2021 Grand View Firehouse 50 bicycle races, which normally would be held Saturday, July 31, have been canceled due to scheduled road construction on County Road M east of Cable.
Instead, there will be a social Firehouse 50 bicycle ride at 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, traversing the 33-mile Great Divide Ride route, which uses portions of Highway D, Pioneer Road, Lake Owen Drive and Highway 63 between Drummond and Grand View.
The social ride will depart from the pavilion next to the Grand View fire hall.
There will be a community picnic Sunday afternoon in the Grand View Town Park, with music, food and beer served from noon until 4 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.