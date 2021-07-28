The 2021 Grand View Firehouse 50 bicycle races, which normally would be held Saturday, July 31, have been canceled due to scheduled road construction on County Road M east of Cable.

Instead, there will be a social Firehouse 50 bicycle ride at 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, traversing the 33-mile Great Divide Ride route, which uses portions of Highway D, Pioneer Road, Lake Owen Drive and Highway 63 between Drummond and Grand View.

The social ride will depart from the pavilion next to the Grand View fire hall.

There will be a community picnic Sunday afternoon in the Grand View Town Park, with music, food and beer served from noon until 4 p.m.

