Firefighters from four local fire departments responded to a structure fire at the Russell B. Laier residence at 12109W Twin Lake Road at 10:37 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21.
Town of Round Lake Fire chief Mike Schmidt said the first fire truck arrived at the scene at 10:45 p.m. Flames were coming from the east end of the 2.5-story house, which is approximately 1.5 miles east of State Hwy. 77.
Fire personnel and equipment from the Town of Round Lake, Town of Spider Lake, Town of Hayward and City of Hayward responded to the scene. Roads and the house driveway were ice-covered and slippery.
Laier told the fire chief that there was a wood stove on the porch with a ceiling fan. He was asleep nearby when his dog woke him up. He had a tough time getting out due to all the smoke and got out just in time, escaping to his garage about 100 feet from the house.
“We had a lot of manpower and a lot of trucks there,” Schmidt said. A water fill site was set up at the dry hydrant at the Twin Lake Road bridge on the Tiger Cat Flowage.
There were no injuries, Schmidt said. The fire damages to the structure are being assessed.
