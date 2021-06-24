Area firefighters were dispatched to a fire an occupied cabin at 12713W Snowy Ridge Lane, about two miles north of Seeley off U.S. Hwy. 63, early Tuesday, June 22.
Town of Hayward Fire Chief Don Hamblin said that a caller reported a cabin on fire, about one-third involved with fire, at 6:15am.
Town of Hayward Engine One arrived first to find the cabin fully involved. The fire was initially knocked down with a master stream and then later put under control with multiple hose lines, Hamblin said.
Mutual Ai was received from the City of Hayward, Cable, Bass Lake, Spider Lake and Round Lake fire departments for manpower and Water. A water site on the Namekagon river, just south of Seeley, was used to refill trucks. About 20,000 gallons were used to extinguish the fire.
An excavator was used to pull the remaining structure down to complete extinguishment, Hamblin said. Crews were on scene until about 10:30 a.m.
The owners of the cabin were at home in Minneapolis at the time of the fire, but were at the cabin the day prior.
The cause of the fire is undetermined, Hamblin said.
