A cat named “Miss Kitty” decided to climb a pine tree near a driveway at 15115 Chippewa Trail in the Town of Hayward Thursday, Sept. 30, then became frightened and stuck on a branch about 30 feet above the ground.

The cat’s owner, Denise Johnston, called the Hayward Fire Department for help and firefighters Mike Herrman, Chris Headley and Tom Schrock responded to the scene with the city’s Tower One ladder truck.

Using the truck’s extended ladder and after cutting a few small branches to get to the cat, Headley and Schrock were able to retrieve the feline, which seemed happy to escape its predicament. Johnston said Miss Kitty is about four years old.

