A cat named “Miss Kitty” decided to climb a pine tree near a driveway at 15115 Chippewa Trail in the Town of Hayward Thursday, Sept. 30, then became frightened and stuck on a branch about 30 feet above the ground.
The cat’s owner, Denise Johnston, called the Hayward Fire Department for help and firefighters Mike Herrman, Chris Headley and Tom Schrock responded to the scene with the city’s Tower One ladder truck.
Using the truck’s extended ladder and after cutting a few small branches to get to the cat, Headley and Schrock were able to retrieve the feline, which seemed happy to escape its predicament. Johnston said Miss Kitty is about four years old.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.