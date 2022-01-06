A Go Fund Me site has been set up to help a family of seven who lost their home in Stanberry to a fire Wednesday evening, Jan. 5.
Fire departments from the Town and and City of Hayward, Bass Lake and Stone Lake were paged to put out a structure fire at the Brandon Schmidt mobile home, N10247 Hwy. M in Stanberry, in the Town of Stinnett, around 5:20 p.m. Jan. 5.
Mr. Schmidt, who is employed by Road Runner Towing, was away to pull someone out of the ditch when he received call that his home was on fire. All the occupants escaped safely.
When he arrived home, Brandon found it burnt to the ground. Brandon has a family of seven, including five children ages 3-16, four boys and one girl.
McKenna Lundsten has organized a Go Fund Me site to ask for donations to help the family get back on their feet. They have nowhere to call home.
