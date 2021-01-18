Editor:
In early October Tom Tiffany, our U.S. House 7th District representative, was the only Wisconsin legislator to join a mere 17 of 371 House members to vote against a resolution to condemn Qanon and all groups, from far right to far left, who promote violence. He claimed taking up this matter was a waste of time.
On Jan. 6 when hundreds stormed the U.S. Capitol building, we learned why the resolution Mr. Tiffany voted against was not a waste of time. The intruders' actions forced legislators to take cover in safe locations, caused five deaths and scores of injuries, many to police officers, and resulted in costly damage to the Capitol building. Taxpayers will foot the bill for this damage, along with millions more for security in Washington, D.C. and capital cities across the country in response to threats of continued violence.
Hours after the violence in the Capitol building Mr. Tiffany joined just one other of 10 Wisconsin legislators in seeking to overturn the presidential certified election results in Arizona and Pennsylvania. He said if an objection had been raised about Wisconsin results he would have voted to overturn those results, too. Mr. Tiffany's positions contradicted decisions made by at least 85 judges, appointed by Republicans and Democrats, and votes taken by duly appointed state electors. They undermined the days of hard work put in by honest election officials representing both parties.
I've lived in Wisconsin's 7th District for 65 years. I've known hundreds of Republicans, Democrats and Independents in the Wausau, Minocqua, Hayward and Superior areas. Although their political views may differ, the vast majority are people of good will and common sense. The thousands of personal stories I've listened to have been built on actual life occurrences and facts, not delusional or conspiratorial notions.
After I've looked at his voting record and talked with people in his offices, it appears Rep. Tiffany's leadership simply does not align with the majority of people in our state or district — citizens who go about their lives, caring for their families, friends and communities and who look to be guided by trust and common sense.
Jean Fisher
Solon Springs
