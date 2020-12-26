Editor:
The forced abandonment of our loved ones in long-term care facilities and hospitals is completely unnecessary and cold-hearted for those of us who have already had COVID-19. We are immune to contracting the virus and can’t spread it to anyone.
Many elderly and terminally ill people around the world are dying alone without the consoling words and the touch of caring hands from their loved ones. My mother has a large aggressive cancerous glioblastoma tumor in her brain, and I am prevented from seeing her in person. We are allowed to look at her through the window and the facility is being very cooperative with bringing a phone to my Mom so we can talk when she can’t figure out how to answer her own phone. My Mom says the food is delicious and the girls are wonderful that care for her daily so that is some help to our family. My Mom’s will to live is nothing short of amazing considering the size of the tumor, and her experienced Hospice nurse is in total agreement. The nurse went on vacation for a week after my Mom was signed into hospice. When the nurse saw my Mom 10 days later, she was in complete amazement that my Mom was still with us and communicating. She asked my Mom why she felt she was doing as well as she was, and her response was, “Brenda has taken such good care of me.” This demonstrates the importance of the family being involved with their loved ones.
However, after a month of caring for her my own health was declining due to lack of sleep as I am recovering from a recent heart surgery. Our immediate family was very limited in their ability to help due to a constant barrage of health problems and various surgeries that couldn’t have happened at a worse time. This is when we decided to move Mom to a very nice long-term care facility with their assurance that because my Mom was in Hospice care we could see her in person. Then COVID-19 was increasing in numbers in Sawyer County on her move-in day and with that no in person visits have been allowed until Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Because my husband and I both had COVID back in October, in order to visit my Mom in person on Christmas Eve our physicians had to write a letter to the long-term care facility. My physician stated, “This is to acknowledge that Brenda tested positive for COVID on Oct. 14. She has completed her 14-day quarantine and is safe to visit her mother, at any time.” John’s physician stated, “John Tested positive for COVID on Oct. 13. His isolation ended in October. He is no longer considered contagious.”
The message is clear that we are not a threat to anyone, yet we still wear a mask when in public knowing it unnecessary for ourselves and for others to do so. We are not a threat to anyone and with more people recovering from the virus they, too, are being lumped into the wrong category and being restricted to see loved ones or do their jobs without being judged incorrectly.
Time is the most precious thing anyone can give another person and our time with my Mom is running out for us, along with countless other COVID survivors, their families and friends. We should be able to help care for our loved ones as we pose no threat to anyone. The horrors of people dying alone with health care providers trying to not only do their job but also be emotional support for a dying person is taking a huge toll on our frontline workers. Those of us who have survived COVID are the best option to relieve the frontline workers of this added emotional burden, so they are able to feel confident that all the needs of their patients are being met.
It is my opinion that anyone who has recovered from COVID should be able to go into long-term care facilities and hospitals to volunteer or spend time with family and friends. These “one size fits all restrictions” that are being placing on COVID survivors by lumping them with those who have not yet had the virus and could be an unwilling threat . . . is wrong in every possible way and needs to change! We can help fill a niche that is very much needed in these difficult times.
Brenda Dettloff
Hayward
