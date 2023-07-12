The team of Liz Johnson (Spider Lake) and Madeleine Kaye (Little Round) took first place for the second week in a row at the Hayward Duplicate Bridge game on Thursday night June 29.

On July 6, Tess Schirmer (Minong) and Sue Semrad (Waukesha) took second, followed by Marlene Tremblay and Pat Parker, both from Hayward, and Daphne and Eldon Bevill (Round Lake).

  

