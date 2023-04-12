Drug Take-Back Day will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday April 21 at the City of Hayward Police Department, corner of Third Street and Wisconsin Avenue; and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday April 22 at the Lac Courte Oreilles Tribal.Police Department, on Gitigaan Road off Hwy. K one-half mile south of the Sevenwinds Casino.

Individuals can drop off unneeded prescription drugs (controlled and non-controlled) and over-the-counter medications, ointments, inhalers, patches, non-aerosol sprays, creams, vape cartridges and devices (with batteries removed), vials and pet medications.

