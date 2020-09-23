Hayward Hurricane sports results from Tuesday, Sep. 22:
Boys soccer: Cumberland 3, Hayward 1. Noah Christianson scored Hayward’s goal.
Girls volleyball: Cumberland 3, Hayward 0. Scores were 25-12, 25-11, 25-15. Hurricane seniors were honored after the match.
Cross-country at Norwood Golf Course, Lake Nebagamon.
Girls scores: Hayward first, 27 points; Cameron, 50; Northwestern, 51; Cumberland-Turtle Lake, 101. Hurricane senior Eliana Malnourie placed first in 20:29 and junior Annaliese Bauer was second in 22:25.
Boys scores: Northwestern 17 points, Cameron 53, Hayward 68. Hayward’s top runner was Chase McCallum, 11th in 21:32.
