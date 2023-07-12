Donna LaSieur

 Submitted photo

Congratulations to Donna LaSieur, Ogabe’asinkookwe, for being chosen as this year’s Anishinaabekwe, or Woman of the Year!

The nomination process is open to the public but the selection is made by the Honor The Earth Powwow Committee.

  

