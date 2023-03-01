he Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced a series of public meetings to present information on the proposed 2023-2025 migratory game bird seasons. The public is encouraged to attend and provide feedback in the manner they prefer.

Public meetings are at 7 p.m. Tuesday March 7 at the La Crosse state office building, and at 7 p.m. Wednesday March 8 by Zoom. People can join by phone at 312-626-6799, meeting ID 822 3871 8595.

