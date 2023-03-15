The Wisconsin Conservation Congress (WCC) and Department of Natural Resources invite the public to attend an open house at 6 p.m. Monday, April 3, at he Hayward High School auditorium to learn about resource management in this area.

DNR staff and WCC delegates will be on hand at the open house to discuss local issues of importance, answer questions from the public, and open a dialogue between the public, the DNR and the WCC about areas of interest and concern.

