Gray wolf

A gray (timber) wolf.

 Wisconsin DNR photo

At a special meeting Friday Jan. 22, the Wisconsin Natural Resources Board voted 4-3 against having a gray wolf hunting and trapping season from Feb. 10-26, 2021.

The board previously authorized a wolf hunting and trapping season starting on Nov. 6, 2021, with quotas to be determined.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service delisted gray wolves from the federal list of endangered species on Jan. 4, 2021, returning management authority to the lower 48 states and tribes.

Under Wisconsin law, when the wolf is delisted, the state's annual hunting and trapping seasons shall resume.

More than 40 people spoke virtually at Friday's meeting, which was held by Zoom and conference call. Also, the board received hundreds of written comments.

More details about the meeting will be published in the next edition of the Sawyer County Record.

