January 25, 1956 — November 25, 2020
Denise L. Leasure passed away peacefully at her home in Hayward on Nov. 25, 2020, at the age of 64.
Denise was born on Jan. 25, 1956, in Morris, Illinois. She attended high school in Hayward and later studied criminal justice at Governors State University. Denise enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1974 and was stationed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. She started her nuclear career in 1988 at Exelon’s Braidwood Station, where she began as a control point monitor and over the successive years worked her way up through multiple levels of increasing responsibility and technical expertise. Denise’s hard work and dedication was well recognized culminating in earning her the position of Director of Operations-Exelon Nuclear Fleet at BHI Energy. She was highly respected in the field of heath physics and by utility managers as well as those who worked for her. Her technicians referred to her affectionately as “mom.”
Denise had a lifelong love of sports. She was an avid Chicago Cubs and Bears fan. In her younger years, she excelled in sports, especially basketball and softball. She also enjoyed water and snow skiing.
Throughout her illness, Denise maintained her sense of humor, kindness and love for others. Denise was a humanitarian who helped anyone in need. In Hayward. She loved Nelson Lake and built a beautiful cabin near the shoreline where she planned to retire. She remains alive in the hearts of all the people she has met.
Denise was preceded in death by her father, Harry Leasure; and grandparents, George and Gladys Krapf and Emmett and Florence Leasure.
Denise is survived by her mother, Elizabeth (Betty) Leasure of Morris, Illinois; her sisters, Debbie (Mark) Leasure of Crest Hill, Illinois, Darlene Johnson of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Dana Stockman of Morris, Illinois; and brothers, Robert (Mary Ann) Leasure of Morris, and Rick (Joan) Leasure of Zachary, Louisiana; several nieces and nephews, including Fred (Elizabeth) Dedo, Deanna (Andrew) Price, Elizabeth Johnson, Jennelle Brabble, Jason (Ashley) Warner, Jared (Allison) Buckardt, Scott Sefcik, Brett (Brooke) Leasure, Amanda Zelko and Joseph Leasure; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held later when conditions will allow friends and family to gather.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to St Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
