...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
TODAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of one to three
inches and possible local amounts up to four inches.
* WHERE...Bayfield, Ashland and Sawyer Counties. This includes
the Tribal Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation, the
Bad River Reservation and the Red Cliff Band.
* WHEN...Until noon CST today.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and potentially
limited visibility on roadways for the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
The Department of Natural Resources reported that hunters in Sawyer County registered 636 bucks and 256 antlerless deer during the nine-day gun season that concluded Sunday Nov. 27, 2022. This was 20.5 percent more than last year’s harvest for bucks and 24.9 percent more for antlerless. The total number of deer harvested was up 2.6 percent from last year’s 9-day season.
Also, this year’s nine-day harvest in Sawyer County was 2.6 percent more than the 5-year average harvest for bucks and 14 percent less for antlerless. The overall total this year is 2.8 percent less than the 5-year average.
