 A death investigation is underway in the City of Hayward after law enforcement responded to an incident Monday night Feb. 1 on Illinois Avenue.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice says Hayward police responded to a report that a man had broken into a residence and held a resident hostage on Monday around 8:30 p.m.

The resident was eventually able to escape and called law enforcement. Officials tried to negotiate with the man and a long standoff occurred.

The man was no longer responding to officials, so they sent in a camera robot and found the man deceased inside the residence.

