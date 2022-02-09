CROSSWORD PUZZLE

ACROSS

1. Fantasy sports data

6. Accounting acronym

9. Stark daughter on “Game of Thrones”

13. Branch of economics

14. All talk, no action type of service

15. Relating to symmetry, in geometry

16. Base-8 numeral system

17. “____ the land of the free...”

18. Lots and lots

19. Actor Ryan of “Blue Valentine”

21. Desdemona’s suspicious husband

23. Big fuss

24. Nose-in-the-air type

25. Uber alternative

28. One on a pedestal

30. Moderately wide

35. Eye layer

37. Twelfth month of Jewish year

39. Cheese-covered chip

40. Popped relief?

41. ”Love, ____” movie

43. Splints site

44. Muhammad’s teachings

46. Orchestra instrument

47. Past of heave

48. Avoids work, in British slang

50. Give off

52. Dose of sunshine

53. Back seat

55. Hair-raising product

57. ____ valentine, an opposite of love note

61. English author perhaps best known for “The Canterbury Tales”

65. Like Mary-Kate and Ashley

66. Pooh’s “wise” friend

68. Bring to an end

69. Potassium nitrate

70. Farm sound

71. Arm bones

72. Back talk

73. Uniting conjunction

74. Imposter

DOWN

1. Smoke plus fog

2. Comes in hard or soft shell

3. Parts of a play

4. ____-____-la

5. Plural of solidus

6. Heidi’s shoe

7. Sweetie follower

8. Cook’s cover

9. Wheel holder

10. Cambodian money

11. Two-masted vessel

12. “The Sun ____ Rises”

15. Trash can for fireplace (2 words)

20. Source of lymphocytes, pl.

22. Pull along

24. Dormant state

25. Famous archer

26. Dispatch boat

27. “____ and whistles”

29. Hodgepodge

31. Mr. and Mrs. Incredible’s son

32. Blood of the gods, Greek mythology

33. Seven days postmortem

34. Hive-related endearment

36. Unfortunately, exclamation

38. Rumpelstiltskin machine

42. Stallion’s cry

45. Business combination

49. Old Man’s turf, according to Hemingway

51. Darjeeling server

54. Smell, usually pleasant

56. Calms

57. Ford Transit and such

58. Pelvic parts

59. Lice eggs

60. Augments

61. Oaf

62. Scoop holder

63. Biblical twin

64. Donna or Lou

67. Got a blue ribbon

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments