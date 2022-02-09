ACROSS
1. Fantasy sports data
6. Accounting acronym
9. Stark daughter on “Game of Thrones”
13. Branch of economics
14. All talk, no action type of service
15. Relating to symmetry, in geometry
16. Base-8 numeral system
17. “____ the land of the free...”
18. Lots and lots
19. Actor Ryan of “Blue Valentine”
21. Desdemona’s suspicious husband
23. Big fuss
24. Nose-in-the-air type
25. Uber alternative
28. One on a pedestal
30. Moderately wide
35. Eye layer
37. Twelfth month of Jewish year
39. Cheese-covered chip
40. Popped relief?
41. ”Love, ____” movie
43. Splints site
44. Muhammad’s teachings
46. Orchestra instrument
47. Past of heave
48. Avoids work, in British slang
50. Give off
52. Dose of sunshine
53. Back seat
55. Hair-raising product
57. ____ valentine, an opposite of love note
61. English author perhaps best known for “The Canterbury Tales”
65. Like Mary-Kate and Ashley
66. Pooh’s “wise” friend
68. Bring to an end
69. Potassium nitrate
70. Farm sound
71. Arm bones
72. Back talk
73. Uniting conjunction
74. Imposter
DOWN
1. Smoke plus fog
2. Comes in hard or soft shell
3. Parts of a play
4. ____-____-la
5. Plural of solidus
6. Heidi’s shoe
7. Sweetie follower
8. Cook’s cover
9. Wheel holder
10. Cambodian money
11. Two-masted vessel
12. “The Sun ____ Rises”
15. Trash can for fireplace (2 words)
20. Source of lymphocytes, pl.
22. Pull along
24. Dormant state
25. Famous archer
26. Dispatch boat
27. “____ and whistles”
29. Hodgepodge
31. Mr. and Mrs. Incredible’s son
32. Blood of the gods, Greek mythology
33. Seven days postmortem
34. Hive-related endearment
36. Unfortunately, exclamation
38. Rumpelstiltskin machine
42. Stallion’s cry
45. Business combination
49. Old Man’s turf, according to Hemingway
51. Darjeeling server
54. Smell, usually pleasant
56. Calms
57. Ford Transit and such
58. Pelvic parts
59. Lice eggs
60. Augments
61. Oaf
62. Scoop holder
63. Biblical twin
64. Donna or Lou
67. Got a blue ribbon
