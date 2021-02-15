ACROSS
1. ¿ la mode
5. Westminster broadcaster
8. Lamb’s momma
11. Depression drifter
12. Alternative to truth
13. Like a Druid, e.g.
15. Verify
16. Flair
17. Avoid paying taxes
18. Same as power in math
20. Surrender territory
21. Mini, midi or maxi
22. Longnosed fish
23. Round #23 Down
26. Adverb derived from zone
30. Miner’s bounty
31. Curved like a foot
34. Mother Earth to Ancient Greeks
35. Truck amounts
37. “____ the land of the free...”
38. Hitler’s Third
39. Capri, e.g.
40. Walked
42. Grande, e.g.
43. Remove scales
45. Accustomed, two words
47. Like arctic air
48. More capable
50. Tibetan priest
52. Part of a whole number
55. Grinding tooth
56. Stare amorously
57. Hoofbeat sound
59. Garlic mayo
60. Kick out
61. Gossamer
62. Pi’s second digit
63. High ____
64. “Brave New World” drug
DOWN
1. Half a particular dance
2. Past tense of heave
3. Type of mountain goat
4. Body six feet under
5. Harvest helper
6. Small goose
7. Abe’s coin
8. Exclamation of surprise, archaic
9. Do like fly fisherman
10. Between northeast and east
12. One who denies
13. Popular pie nut
14. Sum divided by count
19. Southern cuisine pods
22. Apollo to ancient Greeks
23. Three-dimensional object
24. Not poetry
25. Mends
26. Whole number between -1 and 1
27. Scottish landowner
28. In accordance with law
29. Search engine pioneer
32. Pigeon’s home
33. H in British HMS
36. Kind of point
38. Set to zero
40. Cunning
41. Pleasing to the ear
44. Ticks and mites, taxonomically speaking
46. Short for Fredericas
48. Lock horns
49. Popular craft wood
50. Under a fig leaf?
51. Gel producing plant
52. 0.3048 meters
53. Pasta with ____ and alio
54. “Cheers” regular
55. Cultural Revolution leader
58. Money in Myanmar
