Crossword puzzle for Feb. 17

ACROSS

1. ¿ la mode

5. Westminster broadcaster

8. Lamb’s momma

11. Depression drifter

12. Alternative to truth

13. Like a Druid, e.g.

15. Verify

16. Flair

17. Avoid paying taxes

18. Same as power in math

20. Surrender territory

21. Mini, midi or maxi

22. Longnosed fish

23. Round #23 Down

26. Adverb derived from zone

30. Miner’s bounty

31. Curved like a foot

34. Mother Earth to Ancient Greeks

35. Truck amounts

37. “____ the land of the free...”

38. Hitler’s Third

39. Capri, e.g.

40. Walked

42. Grande, e.g.

43. Remove scales

45. Accustomed, two words

47. Like arctic air

48. More capable

50. Tibetan priest

52. Part of a whole number

55. Grinding tooth

56. Stare amorously

57. Hoofbeat sound

59. Garlic mayo

60. Kick out

61. Gossamer

62. Pi’s second digit

63. High ____

64. “Brave New World” drug

DOWN

1. Half a particular dance

2. Past tense of heave

3. Type of mountain goat

4. Body six feet under

5. Harvest helper

6. Small goose

7. Abe’s coin

8. Exclamation of surprise, archaic

9. Do like fly fisherman

10. Between northeast and east

12. One who denies

13. Popular pie nut

14. Sum divided by count

19. Southern cuisine pods

22. Apollo to ancient Greeks

23. Three-dimensional object

24. Not poetry

25. Mends

26. Whole number between -1 and 1

27. Scottish landowner

28. In accordance with law

29. Search engine pioneer

32. Pigeon’s home

33. H in British HMS

36. Kind of point

38. Set to zero

40. Cunning

41. Pleasing to the ear

44. Ticks and mites, taxonomically speaking

46. Short for Fredericas

48. Lock horns

49. Popular craft wood

50. Under a fig leaf?

51. Gel producing plant

52. 0.3048 meters

53. Pasta with ____ and alio

54. “Cheers” regular

55. Cultural Revolution leader

58. Money in Myanmar

