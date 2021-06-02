ACROSS
1. Carole King: “But you’re ____ ____ away”
6. “I Thee ____”
9. Ring practice
13. Hacienda brick
14. Billy Joel: “I love you just the way you ____”
15. What speakers do
16. Leg of lamb
17. Styling goo
18. Spooky
19. Rod Stewart: “Oh, Maggie, I couldn’t have tried ____ ____”
21. Stevie Wonder: “Very superstitious, writing’s on ____ ____”
23. Type of constrictor
24. Can of worms
25. ”____ Cola, what a beautiful drink”
28. Capital of Peru
30. Carly Simon: “I had some dreams, they were ____ in my coffee”
35. Bad luck precursor
37. Swing seat, possibly
39. Macaroni shape
40. Capital on the Baltic Sea
41. Figure with vertex and rays
43. Venetian magistrate
44. Not fitting
46. Sealed with a handshake
47. Wise man
48. Annotator and commentator
50. Facts and figures
52. Bambino
53. Chinese monetary unit
55. International Labor Organization
57. The Knack: “M M M My ____”
61. Sister Sledge: “We are family, get up everybody ____ ____”
65. Last European colony in China
66. Pastrami’s partner
68. Sheik’s bevy
69. Movie premiere, e.g.
70. Gunk
71. Ancient assembly area
72. Used to be wild?
73. Attila, e.g.
74. Part of mortise joint
DOWN
1. Long story
2. War god in Norse mythology
3. Same as fogey
4. J. Robert Oppenheimer’s project
5. Reorganize or modify
6. $7.25/hour, e.g.
7. Old fashioned ‘before’
8. Nile’s mouth
9. Boatload
10. What paralegal and parachute have in common
11. Seed covering
12. Angler’s spool
15. Punch buggy car
20. Indian cuisine yogurt staple
22. Drunkard’s sound?
24. Enter uninvited (2 words)
25. Bruce Springsteen: “Tramps like us, baby we were born ____ ____”
26. ____ acid
27. “And Seth.... ____ Enos”
29. Eric Clapton: “Darling, won’t you ease my worried ____”
31. Oldsmobile founder
32. Lusitania’s destroyer
33. Grown-up pupper, in social media
34. ABBA: “Dancing queen, young and ____, only seventeen”
36. Back of the neck
38. Dashing style
42. Spritelike
45. Test (2 words)
49. Terry Jacks: “We had seasons in the ____”
51. One tritely familiar
54. Frustration, in print
56. Missouri River tributary
57. Old World duck
58. Creedence Clearwater Revival: “____ you ever seen the rain?”
59. They’re hidden up a sleeve?
60. Goes with rave
61. Eon, alt. sp.
62. Black Sabbath: “I am ____ man”
63. Infamous Roman emperor
64. J. Edgar Hoover’s man
67. Queen: “Scaramouch, Scaramouch, will ___ do the Fandango”
