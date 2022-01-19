CROSSWORD PUZZLE FOR 1-19

ACROSS

1. Chunk of land

6. Sail alternative

9. Female sheep, pl.

13. Oak, in Spanish

14. Nucleic acid acronym

15. “____ under fire”

16. Permeate

17. Internet meme move

18. Number of 2022 Grammy nominations for Doja Cat or H.E.R.

19. Justin Bieber’s stuff from Georgia

21. Gaga’s partner

23. Mauna ____, Hawaii

24. Cartoon Coyote’s first name

25. Lawyers’ grp.

28. Marine eagle

30. Like Roger Rabbit

35. Boisterous play

37. Ore deposit

39. Davy Crockett’s last stand

40. U.S. city and lake

41. Tossed starter

43. F.B.I. operative

44. Group of nine singers, e.g.

46. Gardner’s gear

47. In the middle of

48. Arctic-wear

50. Porcini mushrooms

52. In the manner of, in French

53. Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, a.k.a. ____ Sonic

55. Decimal system base

57. 2022 Grammy nominations leader

61. ”Bad Habits” performer

65. Lacking sense

66. Unit of electrical resistance

68. Low landform

69. Grassy mound

70. Recent or new, prefix

71. Los ____, CA

72. Peasy precursor

73. .0000001 joule

74. Earp of the Wild West

DOWN

1. LSD consequence?

2. City on the Tiber

3. Swedish band with one 2022 Grammy nomination

4. Exclamation from a coop

5. Tittering laugh sound

6. Bookie’s quote

7. Registered nurses’ org.

8. Torah expert

9. Female name or a name for Ireland

10. Worker’s reward

11. Not counterfeit

12. Cobblestone

15. Genus, pl.

20. British peers

22. Will Ferrell holiday movie

24. Matrimony

25. 2022 Grammy event venue, Crypto.com ____

26. B on Mendeleev’s table

27. Type of acid

29. Grammy host’s last name

31. Aquarium dweller

32. #3 Down’s 1975 hit “____ Mia”

33. Means of communication

34. Kanye’s album

36. Source of pressure?

38. Facilitate

42. Profoundness

45. Tip of lion’s tail

49. First aid one

51. Up and down playground attraction

54. Sergio of westerns

56. Very recently

57. Triathlon ride

58. Tolstoy’s Karenina

59. New Mexico art colony

60. Inwardly

61. Dirty air

62. Common “pro” follower

63. Loads

64. Egg storage

67. ”Fight for You” performer

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

