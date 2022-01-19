ACROSS
1. Chunk of land
6. Sail alternative
9. Female sheep, pl.
13. Oak, in Spanish
14. Nucleic acid acronym
15. “____ under fire”
16. Permeate
17. Internet meme move
18. Number of 2022 Grammy nominations for Doja Cat or H.E.R.
19. Justin Bieber’s stuff from Georgia
21. Gaga’s partner
23. Mauna ____, Hawaii
24. Cartoon Coyote’s first name
25. Lawyers’ grp.
28. Marine eagle
30. Like Roger Rabbit
35. Boisterous play
37. Ore deposit
39. Davy Crockett’s last stand
40. U.S. city and lake
41. Tossed starter
43. F.B.I. operative
44. Group of nine singers, e.g.
46. Gardner’s gear
47. In the middle of
48. Arctic-wear
50. Porcini mushrooms
52. In the manner of, in French
53. Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, a.k.a. ____ Sonic
55. Decimal system base
57. 2022 Grammy nominations leader
61. ”Bad Habits” performer
65. Lacking sense
66. Unit of electrical resistance
68. Low landform
69. Grassy mound
70. Recent or new, prefix
71. Los ____, CA
72. Peasy precursor
73. .0000001 joule
74. Earp of the Wild West
DOWN
1. LSD consequence?
2. City on the Tiber
3. Swedish band with one 2022 Grammy nomination
4. Exclamation from a coop
5. Tittering laugh sound
6. Bookie’s quote
7. Registered nurses’ org.
8. Torah expert
9. Female name or a name for Ireland
10. Worker’s reward
11. Not counterfeit
12. Cobblestone
15. Genus, pl.
20. British peers
22. Will Ferrell holiday movie
24. Matrimony
25. 2022 Grammy event venue, Crypto.com ____
26. B on Mendeleev’s table
27. Type of acid
29. Grammy host’s last name
31. Aquarium dweller
32. #3 Down’s 1975 hit “____ Mia”
33. Means of communication
34. Kanye’s album
36. Source of pressure?
38. Facilitate
42. Profoundness
45. Tip of lion’s tail
49. First aid one
51. Up and down playground attraction
54. Sergio of westerns
56. Very recently
57. Triathlon ride
58. Tolstoy’s Karenina
59. New Mexico art colony
60. Inwardly
61. Dirty air
62. Common “pro” follower
63. Loads
64. Egg storage
67. ”Fight for You” performer
