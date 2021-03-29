ACROSS
1. Kennedy and Ruby
6. Credit card acr.
9. Just in case
13. Yemeni’s neighbor
14. Scheduled to arrive
15. First full-disk image of it was taken in 1966
16. Alleviated
17. Wildfire remains
18. One born to Japanese immigrants
19. ”Catch-22” author
21. Oscar-winning leading lady of “Mary Poppins”
23. Green or black beverage
24. Piercing woodwind
25. Mom in U. K.
28. ____ and drab
30. Good-for-nothing
35. TV’s Batman, ____ West
37. Figure skater’s jump
39. Make happy
40. Hitchhiker’s quest
41. “Wilt the ____” of pro basketball
43. Femur, e.g.
44. Cut it out
46. Away from port
47. Largest organ of human body
48. Like anti-cruelty society
50. Same as #42 Down
52. Even, to a poet
53. Roaster’s spot
55. It’s the loneliest number
57. Sam Walton’s company
61. Haircut popularized by the Beatles
64. Relating to axis
65. PC brain
67. Sting Ray and Mustang, e.g.
69. Threshing hand tool
70. ”On ____ Majesty’s Secret Service”
71. Dostoyevsky’s novel, with The
72. Seaside bird
73. Tibetan ox
74. Condemn
DOWN
1. Hasbro’s G. I.
2. Same as ayah
3. Four six-packs
4. Genuflected
5. Sashayed
6. Month of Purim
7. Abscess contents
8. Repair
9. Bear’s den
10. Gaelic tongue
11. Meat and potato dish
12. Not that
15. Take to one’s heart
20. ____ Grey and James ____ Jones
22. Noggin or dome
24. #24 Across players
25. ____ on Washington
26. Farewell in Paris
27. Address to a woman
29. Just a little
31. Young socialites, for short
32. Call forth
33. Barbara Eden starred as one
34. First American astronaut to orbit the Earth
36. Table in Spanish
38. Type of bargain
42. Best not mentioned
45. Ultimate goal
49. Slightly pointed on a Hobbit
51. Pro bono
54. Scratchy’s nemesis
56. Chopin piece
57. Drift
58. Rod for a hot rod
59. One with pants on fire?
60. Street in Anytown, USA
61. Darkness or gloom
62. Relating to ear
63. Poverty-stricken
66. Cause of Princess’ downfall
68. Pig’s home
