CROSSWORD PUZZLE

ACROSS

1. Ivory, in the bathroom

5. Letter of the ____

8. Kiln for drying hops

12. Marine eagle

13. Muffin Man’s Drury

14. Zest

15. Landlord’s collection

16. Chieftain in Arabia

17. Frequently precedes “nonsense”

18. Tabletop fun (2 words)

20. Passage in a coal mine

21. Clear the whiteboard

22. Sean’s mom Yoko

23. Alpine structure

26. Slabbered

30. Clothing border

31. Incense burning container

34. Gauche or Droite, in Paris

35. In a frenzy

37. Unagi

38. Fancy necktie

39. Eye protection, sing.

40. Not dangerous to health

42. Dwight the President

43. Worked the dough

45. Screen-free message

47. Hairpiece, slangily

48. Libra symbol

50. Buenos ____

52. Dirty hobby?

56. African prairie

57. Like family lore

58. Don’t let it hit you on your way out

59. Ten-pin establishment

60. Challenge

61. Purse to match a gown

62. Lake of Scottish lore

63. Between ‘game’ and ‘match’

64. Deliver a tirade

DOWN

1. Belgrade native

2. Dessert sandwich

3. Pavlova, e.g.

4. Tube-nosed seabird

5. Tibetan priests

6. Japanese cartoon

7. Used to be

8. Explore the great ____

9. ____ spumante

10. Editor’s mark

11. Craggy peak

13. Official emissary

14. Bird-deposited fertilizer

19. Same as schlock

22. Famous Bobby, on ice

23. Sidewalk art medium

24. Macho man

25. Tell jokes, e.g.

26. Sub station

27. Permissible

28. Extract a memory, e.g.

29. Try to prevent

32. It’s not a want

33. ____ Bernie Sanders, abbr.

36. Guessing game

38. Administer an oil

40. “Don’t make me ___!”

41. With pleasure

44. Full of bunnies?

46. Full of gentleness

48. Ranee’s wrap

49. Macrame or wood carving, e.g.

50. Expunge

51. Bodily disorders

52. Hermes and Apollo

53. ‘I’ in Greek alphabet

54. Person, place or thing

55. John Wayne’s “True ____”

56. Delivery vehicle

