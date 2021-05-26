ACROSS
1. Ivory, in the bathroom
5. Letter of the ____
8. Kiln for drying hops
12. Marine eagle
13. Muffin Man’s Drury
14. Zest
15. Landlord’s collection
16. Chieftain in Arabia
17. Frequently precedes “nonsense”
18. Tabletop fun (2 words)
20. Passage in a coal mine
21. Clear the whiteboard
22. Sean’s mom Yoko
23. Alpine structure
26. Slabbered
30. Clothing border
31. Incense burning container
34. Gauche or Droite, in Paris
35. In a frenzy
37. Unagi
38. Fancy necktie
39. Eye protection, sing.
40. Not dangerous to health
42. Dwight the President
43. Worked the dough
45. Screen-free message
47. Hairpiece, slangily
48. Libra symbol
50. Buenos ____
52. Dirty hobby?
56. African prairie
57. Like family lore
58. Don’t let it hit you on your way out
59. Ten-pin establishment
60. Challenge
61. Purse to match a gown
62. Lake of Scottish lore
63. Between ‘game’ and ‘match’
64. Deliver a tirade
DOWN
1. Belgrade native
2. Dessert sandwich
3. Pavlova, e.g.
4. Tube-nosed seabird
5. Tibetan priests
6. Japanese cartoon
7. Used to be
8. Explore the great ____
9. ____ spumante
10. Editor’s mark
11. Craggy peak
13. Official emissary
14. Bird-deposited fertilizer
19. Same as schlock
22. Famous Bobby, on ice
23. Sidewalk art medium
24. Macho man
25. Tell jokes, e.g.
26. Sub station
27. Permissible
28. Extract a memory, e.g.
29. Try to prevent
32. It’s not a want
33. ____ Bernie Sanders, abbr.
36. Guessing game
38. Administer an oil
40. “Don’t make me ___!”
41. With pleasure
44. Full of bunnies?
46. Full of gentleness
48. Ranee’s wrap
49. Macrame or wood carving, e.g.
50. Expunge
51. Bodily disorders
52. Hermes and Apollo
53. ‘I’ in Greek alphabet
54. Person, place or thing
55. John Wayne’s “True ____”
56. Delivery vehicle
