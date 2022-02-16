ACROSS
1. Outback birds
5. Pilgrimage to Mecca
8. Well, to Sofia Loren
12. Impose a tax
13. No way!
14. Malicious burning
15. ____ over
16. Radiant light
17. Ran easily
18. ”The King of Staten Island” star Pete
20. Goyim, alt. sp.
21. Mork from Ork, e.g.
22. Common furniture wood
23. “Der Ring des Nibelungen” composer
26. Petroleum product (2 words)
30. Shakespearean fuss
31. Loan shark
34. Village People hit
35. City in France
37. Street, in Paris
38. Show in progress (2 words)
39. Tiny purse
40. Was almost out of gas, e.g. (2 words)
42. First H in HRH
43. Type of bag
45. Unguarded
47. Brick and mortar carrier
48. Resize a dress, e.g.
50. “For ____ the Bell Tolls”
52. Netflix royal drama (2 words)
55. Bridal veil fabric
56. One who hoes
57. Not far
59. Orderly arrangement
60. Drunkard, slangily
61. Stare
62. Country club pegs
63. Drivers’ licenses, e.g.
64. 2019 movie “Queen & ____”
DOWN
1. Not Moose or Shriner
2. Fitting reward
3. Iris holder
4. Forest spirit
5. Gingerbread sculpture
6. Kitchen garb
7. Billie ____ King
8. Queens neighbor
9. ESPN trophy
10. Denials
11. December 31st, e.g.
13. Lowest points
14. Plural of alga
19. Intestinal obstruction
22. Opposite of their
23. Prince Charles’ domain
24. Temples’ innermost sanctuaries
25. Not stay in (2 words)
26. Perceive by touch
27. The NBA’s Kansas City-____ Kings (1972-75)
28. More unfriendly
29. Late “Live” King of CNN
32. Russia’s mountain range
33. Seek a seat
36. The last “king” of Russia
38. Proprietor
40. The ___ Queen, regal chess character in “Through the Looking Glass”
41. Public disapproval
44. Cozy and comfortable
46. Two of these do not make a right
48. Near the wind
49. Potato soup partner, pl.
50. “She ____ a Yellow Ribbon”
51. Add to payroll
52. Native of Thailand
53. Lash mark
54. Member of National Socialist German Workers’ Party
55. Giant pot
58. “Shiny Happy People” band
