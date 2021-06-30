ACROSS
1. ____ Code, or self-censorship guidelines for movies
5. Ship pronoun
8. ____ vera plant
12. Tiny piece of anything
13. Dateless one
14. Twist and distort
15. “Animal House” party garb
16. Cantatrice’s offering
17. Frost-covered
18. Mary ____, star of 52 films and recipient of 1976 Academy Honorary Award
20. Rounded protuberance
21. Breaks off
22. Crime scene acronym
23. One who insists on implementing #1 Across
26. Anxiety, pl.
30. U.N. working-conditions agency
31. A-one
34. Do like exhaust pipe
35. Students’ dwellings
37. Between sol and ti
38. Parkinson’s disease drug
39. Larger-than-life
40. For the most part
42. ____ Aviv
43. Allow to rejoin
45. Between Paleocene and Oligocene
47. FEMA provisions, e.g.
48. Instrument central to 1945’s “A Song to Remember”
50. Manage without help
52. Marx Brothers’ 1933 classic
55. Florentine iris
56. Fourth largest Great Lake
57. Hitchcock’s “The Man Who ____ Too Much”
59. Make children, biblical
60. Malicious look
61. Highest volcano in Europe
62. Object of worship
63. Always, in verse
64. Like happy people’s glasses
DOWN
1. Humphrey Bogart’s Fedora, e.g.
2. At the summit
3. Hanna-Barbera anthropomorphic bear
4. Kellogg’s Sugar ____
5. Leather razor sharpener
6. Often used to pull #22 Across
7. Archaic expression of surprise
8. Like “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs”
9. Mary’s pet
10. Nabisco sandwich
11. Former times
13. ”The Snows of Kilimanjaro” type of adventure
14. Straining sound
19. Nautical measures
22. Party bowlful
23. Pressed beverage
24. Skip the big wedding
25. Waterwheel
26. Drew Barrymore’s grandfather
27. What actors do
28. Mature, as in fruit
29. Like an expired cracker
32. Surveyor’s map
33. “Mai” follower
36. Hattie ____, first African-American to win an Oscar
38. City in France
40. Prefix for central
41. Deep throat, e.g.
44. Middle
46. Slow ____ or pressure ____
48. Baby food, e.g.
49. More unfriendly
50. Ginger’s dance and movie partner
51. Therefore or consequently
52. Mark for omission
53. Archaic “to”
54. Back-to-school purchase, pl.
55. ____-Wan Kenobi
58. Bing Crosby’s 1944 movie “Going My ____”
