ACROSS
1. Repeating word on South Pacific map
5. Bro’s sibling
8. Dashboard abbr.
11. Fusses
12. Basketball slam
13. Go “Boo!”
15. Boisterous play
16. Upper hand
17. Part of mortise joint
18. Unopposed attempt to score (2 words)
20. “The Famous Five” children’s writer Blyton
21. Basketball player Bojan Bogdanovic or Drazen Petrovic
22. “Mares eat ____” or “does eat ____,” sing.
23. One who covers in silver, e.g.
26. Figure
30. Be ill
31. Part of “panther”
34. Capital of Latvia
35. Like helium
37. Quilting party
38. Analyze
39. Dehydrated
40. Litter of piglets
42. Down Under bird
43. a.k.a. aardvark
45. Provincial governor in ancient Persia
47. Argo propeller
48. Subway in Paris
50. Conclusion starter
52. Made basket (2 words)
56. Not a soul
57. Like animal near extinction
58. Greek sandwich
59. Bandages
60. Arabian bigwig
61. Answer to “Shall we?”
62. Bar offering
63. It sends a basketball game to overtime
64. Highland tongue
DOWN
1. Vomit
2. Sensory input
3. It wasn’t built in a day
4. Characteristic to consider
5. Traditional scarf/headdress
6. Brick of precious metal
7. Place at an angle
8. Indian princess
9. Circus trainer’s poker
10. ‘80s band “____ At Work”
12. Remove antlers
13. Titanic propeller
14. Shaquille O’Neal and Wilt Chamberlain, e.g.
19. Halloween option
22. Not their
23. 1/100th of a rupee
24. Wrinkle-prone natural fabric
25. Warning
26. ____-do-well
27. Part of a stair
28. Old World lizard
29. Fast-break ____
32. Skier’s aid
33. Part of H.M.S.
36. Reward after missed shot
38. Larry O’Brien NBA Championship Trophy, e.g.
40. Away’s partner
41. Stable worker
44. Relieves
46. On/off type of switch
48. ____ Hurricanes
49. Creepy
50. Work very hard
51. Use a whetstone
52. Worry without necessity
53. Deed hearing
54. A in A&E Network
55. The Phoenix Suns did it in the 2021 NBA Finals
56. Professional basketball league
