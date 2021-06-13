ACROSS
1. Golf club handle
5. Aviation safety agency
8. Although, for short
11. “Give me your tired, your ____....”
12. Homecoming guest
13. PhD in Great Britain
15. Legendary NFL quarterback Graham
16. Like Old Mother Hubbard’s cupboard
17. Propelled like Argo
18. Batman’s romantic interest
20. Wildebeests
21. Use the other end of a pencil
22. Cherry middle
23. Thor’s weapon
26. Brays like a donkey
30. Another word for Tokyo
31. Makes a sum (2 words)
34. Like The Joker
35. Without self-control
37. Black gold
38. Buddy
39. Site of Leaning Tower
40. Canvas ceiling fan
42. ____man, one of original X-Men
43. Comes to the fore
45. ____ Woman, first female in the Justice Society of America
47. “Rub A Dub Dub” vessel
48. Paralysis-causing disease, for short
50. Smoothie berry
52. a.k.a. the Caped Crusader
55. “Encore!”
56. Pupil’s place
57. Like Arizona in summer
59. Ben Grimm of “It’s clobberin’ time!” fame, with The
60. Eyeglasses glass
61. Buggy terrain
62. Gingerbread creation
63. Superhero creator, Stan ____
64. Eurasian duck
DOWN
1. Government Printing Office
2. Campus military acronym
3. Letter before kappa
4. For the time being, Latin (2 words)
5. Basic drumming pattern, pl.
6. Saints’ crowns
7. End of grace
8. Through, for short
9. Hie, third person singular
10. Not new or borrowed or blue
12. “All ____!”
13. Motherless calf
14. Wakanda’s Black ____
19. Make havoc
22. Coach’s locker room speech
23. Oodles
24. ____ one, on a pass
25. Mighty ____
26. Known to say: “You wouldn’t like me when I’m angry”
27. Steer clear
28. Grimace in pain
29. More cunning
32. Make pretty, two words
33. Break a commandment
36. America’s title
38. Vienna Boys’ group
40. Public house, for short
41. Devoid of reverence
44. Seeking damages
46. Wondering ones
48. Put through a blender
49. Offer two cents
50. Turkish honorific
51. Jealous biblical brother
52. Perfect houseplant spot
53. Bob ____, famous boxing promoter
54. Cat o’how many tails?
55. Cash dispenser
58. Morning condensation
