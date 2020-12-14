ACROSS
1. "Lord of the Flies" shell
6. *New Year's Eve choice: Brut or Demi-____
9. Get-out-of-jail money
13. Convex molding
14. *"____ I Want for Christmas..."
15. Sign of life
16. Redo, to a carpenter
17. Flying saucer acronym
18. Often-missed humor
19. *Hanukkah toy
21. *____ Santa, gift-giving tradition
23. Ides mo.
24. Part of a hammer
25. Cook's leaf
28. "Hey!"
30. Brain's ____ system
35. Revered one
37. "____ Your Enthusiasm"
39. Capital of Egypt
40. Went by horse
41. "I do" spot
43. *____ Sandler's "Eight Crazy Nights"
44. Scary movie consequence
46. Dexterity
47. Boundary line
48. Modern self-portrait
50. Superman's last name
52. Actor's domain
53. Wild plum
55. Mama sheep
57. *"I'll be home for Christmas, if only in my ____"
60. *African-American celebration
64. Town news announcer
65. Charged particle
67. Elephant poacher's ware
68. Give new guns
69. *The night before Christmas
70. Present
71. *Like a Christmas sweater, often
72. Uncooked
73. Adherents of Sikhism
DOWN
1. Umbilical connection
2. *"Grandma got run ____ by a reindeer..."
3. *Santa's "cheeks were like roses, his ____ like a cherry"
4. Request to Geico
5. Carriage on top of elephant
6. Pulitzer winner Bellow
7. *Santa helper
8. Bring to an end
9. Jefferson's Vice President
10. Medicinal succulent
11. Negative contraction
12. Bovine hangout
15. Alfresco meal
20. Novelist Jong
22. Sushi restaurant choice
24. *Have a piece of Christmas Goose, e.g.
25. *"Five golden rings, four calling ____..."
26. Dig intensely
27. Cry of the Alps
29. *Time for log
31. Address with apostrophe
32. Stays somewhere
33. About to explode
34. *Vixen follower
36. Table extension
38. Diamond's corner
42. Sign up again
45. Divest one of a gun
49. "Slippery" tree
51. Mark and Shania
54. Twig of a willow tree
56. End of a poem
57. Fortune-teller's residue
58. Iranian coin
59. Suggestive of the supernatural
60. Was aware of
61. Fall asleep, with 'out'
62. Foot part
63. Pirates' affirmatives
64. French vineyard
66. Female gametes
