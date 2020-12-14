Crossword

ACROSS

1. "Lord of the Flies" shell

6. *New Year's Eve choice: Brut or Demi-____

9. Get-out-of-jail money

13. Convex molding

14. *"____ I Want for Christmas..."

15. Sign of life

16. Redo, to a carpenter

17. Flying saucer acronym

18. Often-missed humor

19. *Hanukkah toy

21. *____ Santa, gift-giving tradition

23. Ides mo.

24. Part of a hammer

25. Cook's leaf

28. "Hey!"

30. Brain's ____ system

35. Revered one

37. "____ Your Enthusiasm"

39. Capital of Egypt

40. Went by horse

41. "I do" spot

43. *____ Sandler's "Eight Crazy Nights"

44. Scary movie consequence

46. Dexterity

47. Boundary line

48. Modern self-portrait

50. Superman's last name

52. Actor's domain

53. Wild plum

55. Mama sheep

57. *"I'll be home for Christmas, if only in my ____"

60. *African-American celebration

64. Town news announcer

65. Charged particle

67. Elephant poacher's ware

68. Give new guns

69. *The night before Christmas

70. Present

71. *Like a Christmas sweater, often

72. Uncooked

73. Adherents of Sikhism

DOWN

1. Umbilical connection

2. *"Grandma got run ____ by a reindeer..."

3. *Santa's "cheeks were like roses, his ____ like a cherry"

4. Request to Geico

5. Carriage on top of elephant

6. Pulitzer winner Bellow

7. *Santa helper

8. Bring to an end

9. Jefferson's Vice President

10. Medicinal succulent

11. Negative contraction

12. Bovine hangout

15. Alfresco meal

20. Novelist Jong

22. Sushi restaurant choice

24. *Have a piece of Christmas Goose, e.g.

25. *"Five golden rings, four calling ____..."

26. Dig intensely

27. Cry of the Alps

29. *Time for log

31. Address with apostrophe

32. Stays somewhere

33. About to explode

34. *Vixen follower

36. Table extension

38. Diamond's corner

42. Sign up again

45. Divest one of a gun

49. "Slippery" tree

51. Mark and Shania

54. Twig of a willow tree

56. End of a poem

57. Fortune-teller's residue

58. Iranian coin

59. Suggestive of the supernatural

60. Was aware of

61. Fall asleep, with 'out'

62. Foot part

63. Pirates' affirmatives

64. French vineyard

66. Female gametes

