ACROSS
1. Bambi and others like him
6. Nail a criminal
9. Use a paring knife
13. Cornucopia’s shape
14. Lawyers’ org.
15. Interior designer’s focus
16. Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor’s draw
17. 1/100 of afghani
18. Tapestry
19. Minnie Mouse’s full first name
21. ”Be Our Guest” performer
23. Kukui nut necklace
24. #22 Down competitor
25. Dojo pad
28. Pillow filler
30. Detected
35. Burden of proof
37. Ness’ domain
39. Vernacular
40. Poker amount
41. Divvy up
43. U.S. freshwater invader
44. Relating to nose
46. Golfer’s warning
47. “The Three Musketeers” dueling sword
48. Isaac of science fiction fame
50. ”The Princess Diaries” leading actress
52. Pigpen
53. Candle burner
55. Greek letters on campus
57. Remy’s idol Auguste ____
61. Pongo’s mate
65. Radio sign
66. J. Edgar Hoover’s org.
68. Was dishonest with, two words
69. Iago and Kevin
70. Scar to Simba, e.g.
71. At the point of death, archaic
72. Command to Fido
73. Seed alternative, to a landscaper
74. Loses color
DOWN
1. Fraud
2. Famous Amos
3. Before long, to Shakespeare
4. Alef and Bet follower
5. Like a Haunted Mansion visitor
6. California valley
7. Aladdin’s sidekick
8. What football and baseball have in common, pl.
9. “Frasier” actress Gilpin
10. Homesteader’s measure
11. Shere Khan’s cry
12. Highland tongue
15. Woman in trouble?
20. Actress Davis
22. Package delivery service
24. Reveal the true nature
25. ”How Far I’ll Go” performer
26. ____ of Arendelle, pl.
27. Hutu’s opponents, 1994
29. Raksha or Rama
31. Cote d’Azur locale
32. Ginger cookies
33. Kind of heron
34. Beardless dwarf
36. Clothing line
38. Honker
42. It may be perfect
45. Moves down
49. Itinerary word
51. Cap attachment
54. Part of a sleeve, pl.
56. Organ swelling
57. Loads
58. Military group
59. Sarah, alt. sp.
60. Not a slob
61. ____ Piper
62. Object of worship
63. Tear, past tense
64. ”A Bug’s Life” characters
67. Human child in Monstropolis
