CW

ACROSS

1. Bambi and others like him

6. Nail a criminal

9. Use a paring knife

13. Cornucopia’s shape

14. Lawyers’ org.

15. Interior designer’s focus

16. Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor’s draw

17. 1/100 of afghani

18. Tapestry

19. Minnie Mouse’s full first name

21. ”Be Our Guest” performer

23. Kukui nut necklace

24. #22 Down competitor

25. Dojo pad

28. Pillow filler

30. Detected

35. Burden of proof

37. Ness’ domain

39. Vernacular

40. Poker amount

41. Divvy up

43. U.S. freshwater invader

44. Relating to nose

46. Golfer’s warning

47. “The Three Musketeers” dueling sword

48. Isaac of science fiction fame

50. ”The Princess Diaries” leading actress

52. Pigpen

53. Candle burner

55. Greek letters on campus

57. Remy’s idol Auguste ____

61. Pongo’s mate

65. Radio sign

66. J. Edgar Hoover’s org.

68. Was dishonest with, two words

69. Iago and Kevin

70. Scar to Simba, e.g.

71. At the point of death, archaic

72. Command to Fido

73. Seed alternative, to a landscaper

74. Loses color

DOWN

1. Fraud

2. Famous Amos

3. Before long, to Shakespeare

4. Alef and Bet follower

5. Like a Haunted Mansion visitor

6. California valley

7. Aladdin’s sidekick

8. What football and baseball have in common, pl.

9. “Frasier” actress Gilpin

10. Homesteader’s measure

11. Shere Khan’s cry

12. Highland tongue

15. Woman in trouble?

20. Actress Davis

22. Package delivery service

24. Reveal the true nature

25. ”How Far I’ll Go” performer

26. ____ of Arendelle, pl.

27. Hutu’s opponents, 1994

29. Raksha or Rama

31. Cote d’Azur locale

32. Ginger cookies

33. Kind of heron

34. Beardless dwarf

36. Clothing line

38. Honker

42. It may be perfect

45. Moves down

49. Itinerary word

51. Cap attachment

54. Part of a sleeve, pl.

56. Organ swelling

57. Loads

58. Military group

59. Sarah, alt. sp.

60. Not a slob

61. ____ Piper

62. Object of worship

63. Tear, past tense

64. ”A Bug’s Life” characters

67. Human child in Monstropolis

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments