MILWAUKEE (AP) — Wisconsin health officials on Sunday reported nearly 3,500 new cases of the coronavirus and 16 additional deaths in the last day.
The have been 2,047 fatalities due to complications from COVID-19. The death count is the 27th highest in the country overall and the 39th highest per capita at 35 deaths per 100,000 people, according to The COVID Tracking Project.
The Johns Hopkins University report shows there were 1,018 new cases per 100,000 people in Wisconsin over the past two weeks, which ranks third in the country behind North Dakota and South Dakota for new cases per capita.
Nearly 18,000 tests were processed since Saturday, for a positivity rate of more than 19%, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services said. The state has recorded nearly 229,000 cases since the start of the pandemic.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.