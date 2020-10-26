The Sawyer County Health Department reported on Monday, Oct. 26, that over the weekend two county residents died due to COVID-19.
This brings the number of COVID-19 related deaths in the county to three. The county’s first COVID death was reported Sept. 9.
The individuals, a man and a woman, were both over 60. Each had underlying but non-life-threatening health conditions before contracting COVID-19 and their deaths were due to virus-associated complications. To protect the families’ privacy, no further information about these patients will be released.
“Our condolences and prayers are with these families,” said Sawyer County Public Health Officer Julia Lyons. “This is a sad reminder of how COVID-19 can impact those at high risk for severe symptoms. That does not diminish the fact that many people are losing loved ones who do not have COVID and these times make it difficult to share their grief due to the spread of the virus in our communities.”
It is important to slow the spread of the virus by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering and following other CDC guidelines, she said.
The Sawyer County Health Department has a COVID-19 website with information about COVID-19 at https://sawyer-county-covid-19-response-sawyergis.hub.arcgis.com/.
