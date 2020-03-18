The following memo was issued by the Lac Courte Oreilles Tribal Governing Board to tribal members:
“The Lac Courte Oreilles Tribal Governing Board is aware that people are worried about the spread of the coronavirus, or COVID-19, and we want to reassure you that we are well prepared to care for our tribal members if the virus were to spread to the northern regions of our state,” TEGB Chairman Louis Taylor stated.
“We have been following recommendations from federal and tribal authorities, Centers for Disease Control, White House, Indian Health Service and Bureau of Indian Affairs about precautions we must utilize so we can be better prepared.
“We will have information sessions on updates from Public Health, Public Safety, and Emergency Preparedness Teams through our clinic as they occur so we can monitor the health about the spread of the COVID-19 for our tribal community.
“Also, if you become ill with fever and cough symptoms, just like with the flu, please call your supervisor, do not come to work, and contact your medical provider.
“Finally, we understand that many are worried about travel. While the risk of contracting the coronavirus is low in our area and there are some travel restrictions in other parts of the world, if you are uncomfortable about flying please go to the CDC website as it is updated at all times and there are notices and warnings regarding travel. Please remember that you are not only protecting yourself but also your entire community.
“We are taking this seriously and monitoring the situation constantly. We will notify tribal members immediately if there are additional recommendations about travel and health precautions. At this time, we are postponing all tribally sponsored events and temporarily putting all staff travel on hold until further notice for the protection of our Tribal Community.
“Due to the rapid spread of the virus in the U.S. and abroad, as well as the risks to the elderly and individuals who have respiratory issues or immune deficiencies, the Tribal Governing Board is asking people to adopt the following simple measures to aid in fighting the spread of the virus.”
“• Individuals who have symptoms of acute respiratory illness are recommended to stay home and not come to work until they are free of fever (100.4° F [37.8° C] or greater using an oral thermometer), signs of fever, and any symptoms for at least 24 hours, without the use of fever-reducing or other symptom altering medicines (e.g. cough suppressants). Individuals should notify their supervisor and stay home if they are sick.
• Employees should avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Sick? Contact a healthcare provider and stay home. Monitor your temperature.
Employees should wear a facemask at work if they’re not feeling well to prevent spreading diseases to others.
• Employees staying with anyone who has traveled to a high-risk country should consider quarantining themselves.
• Avoid touching your face, specifically your eyes, nose and mouth. Avoid sharing food too.
• Individuals should cover their noses and mouths with a tissue when coughing or sneezing (or an elbow or shoulder if no tissue is available).
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
