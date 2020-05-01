In a news release issued Friday, May 1, Sawyer County Public Health joins Ashland and Bayfield County public health departments in advising people against holding garage, yard and estate sales at this time of quarantining against the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Sawyer County Public Health Officer Julia Lyons stated: “During this time of self-quarantining, many people are cleaning out their homes and typically at this time of year garage/yard sales start happening all over the county.
“Sawyer County Public Health is advising people against holding garage/yard or estate sales at this time,” Lyons said. TThere are several reasons, but first and foremost, this does not allow for social distancing, which can increase the spread of COVID-19.
“We understand that people are antsy and want to get out in the community more, but the longer we do activities or do things that are not consistent with what has been recommended, the longer it will give this virus an opportunity to spread from person to person and it will only delay getting back to our normal lives in the future,” Lyons said.
“If you refer back to Governor Evers’ Safer At Home Orders, having a garage sale or even going to a garage or estate sale is not recommended as it is considered non-essential travel. “Garage or estate sales generally speaking do not allow for social distancing. Any sale such as this could increase the risk of contracting the virus as there is no way to know if the person you are buying from or the item itself has been exposed to COVID 19. I am hopeful that these types of sales can resume later in the season, but for now we urge everyone to follow social distancing” Lyons stated.
“Public Health wishes to remind everyone to follow the county’s social distancing slogan: Be Sawyer Smart and Stay Six Feet Apart.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.