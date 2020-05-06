In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the summer cancellations continue in Hayward.
Today the Hayward Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the first-ever cancellation of the Musky Festival. In the past this iconic weekend-long celebration of the Hayward-area’s favorite fish has endured rain, wind, recession and unseasonably cool temperatures.
But COVID-19 is another story.
Chamber executive director Chris Ruckdaschel shared the news on Wednesday.
“After exploring various options and considering a number of factors, our Hayward Area Chamber of Commerce has made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Musky Festival due to the uncertainties associated with the current pandemic and the gathering of large groups,” Ruckdaschel told the Record. “The health, safety and well-being of the Hayward area community, festival attendees, participants, sponsors, volunteers and staff have remained our top priorities as we have monitored the COVID-19 situation.”
Musky Festival has always ushered in the busiest six or eight weeks of Hayward’s fleeting summer season, but even without it, summer in Hayward will still have its charms, Ruckdaschel said.
“While we are saddened by this news, it has also reminded us how extremely fortunate we are to live in an area that offers an abundance of options to enjoy, even in the incredible times we find our world in,” he said, touting all the area still has to offer, even while maintaining a safe social distance.
“Shopping within our small businesses can be done safely and our local restaurant take-out options are endless,” Ruckdaschel continued. “Taking the boat out on the lake and breathing in the pure Northwoods air is still as refreshing as it gets. Spending time on our trail systems in the woods is social distancing at its best — as it was way, way before the term was en vogue. The fact of the matter is, our Northwoods life is as resilient as it comes and for that, we are grateful.”
Ruckdaschel encourages all to mark their calendars for the 2021 event, scheduled for June 25-27.
“In the meantime, we hope that all will find ways to safely enjoy our beautiful area as we lift each other up,” he said.
Other cancellations
The Cable Hayward Area Arts Council (CHARAC) has also announced that there will be no Namekagon Arts and Music Festival this year. Held the first Saturday after the 4th of July on the grounds of the Sawmill Saloon in Seeley, the Namekagon Arts & Music Festival celebrates the contributions of area artists, musicians and poets.
CHARAC’s annual Art Crawl, a regional tour of artist’s studios held each August, is also canceled for 2020.
