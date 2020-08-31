covid testing

Working in full-body protective gear and bulky rubber facemasks, Wisconsin National Guard members quickly deal with the line of people in cars waiting to be tested May 7 in Ashland.

The Wisconsin National Guard is assisting Sawyer County by providing free drive up testing for persons with COVID-19-like symptoms in Hayward.

Testing will be held at Hayward Wesleyan Church, 10655 Nyman Avenue, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11.

To expedite testing, please pre-register at register.covidconnect.wi.gov.

People who are five years of age and older and who are currently ill with the following symptoms are eligible for nasal swab testing: Fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills with or without shaking, muscle pain, fatigue, sore throat, loss of taste or smell, vomiting, nausea, headache.

The is a test to determine if the person tested currently has COVID-19. Testing is free and is only available to Wisconsin residents, including residents of other Wisconsin counties. The goal is to test 200 people throughout the day.

This is a joint effort between Sawyer County Emergency Management, Public Health, Wisconsin Emergency Management and the Wisconsin National Guard.

For COVID-19 updates, check the Sawyer County website, https://www.sawyercountygov.org.

