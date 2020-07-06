Mobile specimen collection teams from the Wisconsin National Guard are resuming operations across Wisconsin this week, including a visit to the Camp Flambeau Correcional Center in the town of Winter on Wednesday, July 8.
Guard members are supporting local health departments and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services effort to increase the state’s COVID-19 testing capacity.
The teams, which are tailored to meet the needs of a specific facility, are dispatched from a larger task force of several hundred citizen soldiers and airmen. They have been establishing mobile testing sites since early April at locations ranging from correctional facilities, health clinics and institutional facilities, to private businesses, senior-living facilities, and community-based testing sites.
After collecting the specimens at each site, the test kits to a lab for analysis, and individual citizens receive their results via a phone call from their local health department or a state call center within three-to-seven days following the test.
