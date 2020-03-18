LCO College will use remote learning.

College issues COVID-19 response
Dr. Russell Swagger, president of Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe College, has directed that college students will use remote learning, along with other measures, as part of the college’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The college’s response plan is aligned with state and tribal government timelines to support students, faculty and staff with children in K-12.
Beginning March 17 and continuing through April 6 (at which time there will be an reassessment), the following plan is in place:
▪ Students will learn from home/remotely.
▪ Only essential staff will work onsite; all other staff and faculty will work from home.
▪ The library will be closed.
▪ Official communication will come from the president only.
▪ Labs will be delivered in person on campus with students and faculty required to wear protective masks and gloves provided by the college.
▪ The college will do its best to accommodate students/staff with laptops for those who do not have access to one and checked out through the information technology department.
▪ Courses will be delivered online, Zoom and paper packets. Those students without Internet access may request paper packets from the instructor or can access the college internet by sitting in the college parking lot in their vehicles and enter username and password for a Wi-Fi connection.
▪ Support Services will continue via phone/email.
▪ Prior to April 6, the president will reassess closure and update communication.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.